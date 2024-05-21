RUTO is using KIUNJURI, WAIGURU, NYORO and ICHUNG'WAH to divide Mt Kenya by humiliating GACHAGUA

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly hatched a plan to divide the Mt Kenya region which controls about 26 percent of the country's votes and plays a significant role in controlling the economy.
Like his
predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto through his advisors sees a united Mt Kenya
region as a threat to his re-election in 2027 due to demands they have
been making especially the ‘One-Man One-Vote, One-Shilling policy’ being
pushed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Ruto's
advisors also see the unity of Mt Kenya as a ticking time bomb and he wants it
dismantled so that residents can stop holding the government hostage like the
recent rejection to pay the 'Avocado tax'.
The
President knows that Gachagua is the Mt Kenya kingpin and if you want to
paralyze the region you start by decimating the king.
Now, through
his close lieutenants, Ruto, who is a brilliant student of politics, knows the
best way to destroy a monarch is first by destroying the King.
Through his
proxies led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru,
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, and Laikipia East MP, Kimani Ichungwah, Ruto has
launched a war against Gachagua to finish him politically.
The
President is also using state house blogger Dennis Itumbi to launch an online
war against Gachagua on social media.
However, speaking
in a church in Nyeri County on Sunday, Gachagua urged Mt Kenya leaders to
refuse to be used to split Mt Kenya region.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
