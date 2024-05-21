RUTO is using KIUNJURI, WAIGURU, NYORO and ICHUNG'WAH to divide Mt Kenya by humiliating GACHAGUA





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly hatched a plan to divide the Mt Kenya region which controls about 26 percent of the country's votes and plays a significant role in controlling the economy.

Like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto through his advisors sees a united Mt Kenya region as a threat to his re-election in 2027 due to demands they have been making especially the ‘One-Man One-Vote, One-Shilling policy’ being pushed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto's advisors also see the unity of Mt Kenya as a ticking time bomb and he wants it dismantled so that residents can stop holding the government hostage like the recent rejection to pay the 'Avocado tax'.

The President knows that Gachagua is the Mt Kenya kingpin and if you want to paralyze the region you start by decimating the king.

Now, through his close lieutenants, Ruto, who is a brilliant student of politics, knows the best way to destroy a monarch is first by destroying the King.

Through his proxies led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, and Laikipia East MP, Kimani Ichungwah, Ruto has launched a war against Gachagua to finish him politically.

The President is also using state house blogger Dennis Itumbi to launch an online war against Gachagua on social media.

However, speaking in a church in Nyeri County on Sunday, Gachagua urged Mt Kenya leaders to refuse to be used to split Mt Kenya region.

