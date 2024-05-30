Governor SAKAJA tells off GACHAGUA and accuses the DP of fighting President RUTO





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fighting President William Ruto.

Though it is in the public gallery that it is Ruto’s men who are fighting Gachagua, Sakaja, who used questionable academic papers to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial race, stated that it is Gachagua who is fighting the president.

“I've been through a lot and I'm not easily intimidated, nobody has the right to say I was given the seat. I was elected," charged Sakaja and accused the DP of fighting the head of state.

“In 2027, you are free to run for any elective post, run and be Nairobi Governor.”

Sakaja and Gachagua have not been seeing eye to eye due to the fact the latter accuses the former of being corrupt to the core.

Since he was elected in September 2022, Sakaja has not done anything tangible in Nairobi.

He has been accused of looting like there is no tomorrow and has reportedly bought houses in Runda, Kileleshwa and he is constructing houses in Kahawa West, Githurai, and other Nairobi suburbs using looted money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST