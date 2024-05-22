I am sorry for doubting your dream, please forgive me – RUTO dramatically apologizes to his daughter while addressing a delegation in the US





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - President William Ruto apologized to one of his daughters for doubting her dream of pursuing a career in film-making.

While addressing a delegation after touring the famous Tyler Perry Studios in the US, Ruto was remorseful for questioning her daughter when she approached him with her dream roughly eight years ago.

"I understand about eight years ago, my daughter, and she is around, she asked me, 'You know, I want to do film.' So, I asked her, 'What did you say?'

"I must apologize to her today, she was right and I was wrong," Ruto stated.

As a result, the Head of State vowed to promote the sector, admitting that the tour at the studios had changed his outlook on the industry, as well as that of his administration.

"This gives it a completely different perspective and what I have seen here will dramatically change the perspective of the government of Kenya," Ruto added.

"This space, on its own organically, is already doing 5 per cent with a little push, we can turn this around... This is going to change our trajectory. We are going to plan more."

Perry launched the iconic studios to herald the production of Movie and TV content in 2019 on an expansive 134-hectare (330-acre) lot in Atlanta.

The studios, with 12 soundstages, are valued at Ksh37 billion ($280 million).

As part of Ruto's goal to grow the local film industry, the Head of State invited Emmy Award-winning TV host Steve Harvey.

Harvey will fly to Kenya in September to interact with the industry and in December as the chief guest during Independence Day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST