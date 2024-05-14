Golf star, RORY MCILROY, files for divorce from wife

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - PGA Tour star, Ror Mcllroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
The 35-year-old golfer submitted the documents in Florida on
Monday, May 14, seven years after they walked down the aisle. Reasons for the
breakup were not made immediately available.
Rory first met Erica back in 2012, when she was working the
Ryder Cup event for the PGA. McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police
escort to the course after alarm problems caused him to nearly miss his tee
time.
Initially, the two were just friends at the time, as the
golfer was dating tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki. But they
became romantic in 2014 after he and Wozniacki called off their
engagement.
The two kept their relationship largely private even after
they married in 2017.
