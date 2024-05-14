Golf star, RORY MCILROY, files for divorce from wife







Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - PGA Tour star, Ror Mcllroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.

The 35-year-old golfer submitted the documents in Florida on Monday, May 14, seven years after they walked down the aisle. Reasons for the breakup were not made immediately available.

Rory first met Erica back in 2012, when she was working the Ryder Cup event for the PGA. McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after alarm problems caused him to nearly miss his tee time.

Initially, the two were just friends at the time, as the golfer was dating tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki. But they became romantic in 2014 after he and Wozniacki called off their engagement.

The two kept their relationship largely private even after they married in 2017.