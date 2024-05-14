College volleyball player MARIAM CREIGHTON killed in nightclub shooting

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Albany State University volleyball player Mariam Creighton has been tragically killed in a nightclub shooting in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Department said on Tuesday, May 14, that the
incident happened around 2:28 AM on Sunday, May 14, when officers responded to
shots fired at the Elleven45 establishment.
Six people were shot, two of whom were pronounced dead at
the scene, Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley.
The police department said in a statement;
“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred
during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire.”
Creighton was a member of the ASU Golden Rams volleyball
team, and was one semester from graduating from the HBCU with a biology degree.
Her family said she was at the club on Sunday celebrating
her niece's birthday. "It’s just senseless," Creighton's sister,
Tiffany, said. "My sister was just out having a good time, and now our
lives are just altered forever."
