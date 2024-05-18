Gatundu North residents hold a fundraiser to repair a road after being abandoned by the local MP - The road is impassable whenever it rains (PHOTOs).

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Residents of Githobokoni Ward in Gatundu North held a fundraiser to repair a dilapidated road.
The key road that
leads to a shopping centre is rendered impassable whenever it rains, paralyzing
business in the area.
The residents
approached the area MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia to repair the road but their
pleas were ignored, prompting them to hold a fundraiser aimed at getting money
to repair the road.
Gatundu North is an
UDA stronghold but residents continue to suffer despite voting for the current
Government in huge numbers.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments