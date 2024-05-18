Watch the moment KIMANI ICHUNG’WA was forced to run for his dear life after being stoned by rowdy youth in Thika - Aliona moto (VIDEO).





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Chaos erupted in Kiganjo, Thika, on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new market after supporters of Thika MP Alice Ng'ang'a and Kamenu ward MCA Peter Mburu faced off over the construction of the Kiganjo market within Kamenu ward, with both leaders claiming credit for the project.

Alice Ng’ang’a was accompanied by UDA MPs among them National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Gabriel Kagombe (Gatundu South), and Elijah Njoroge (Gatundu North).

Hell broke loose when Ng'ang'a and her colleagues arrived at the venue to officially ground-break the project.

A group of youth, reportedly mobilized by the MCA, had stationed themselves at the site and began hurling stones at the MPs.

The altercation intensified as the youth, determined to prevent the ceremony, used stones to repel the MPs and their supporters.

Kimani Ichung’wa was spotted running for his dear life after stones started flying all over.

He was quickly whisked from the scene and thereafter went to receive the president at the airport

The violence and ensuing melee effectively disrupted the planned handover of the market construction site to the contractor.





