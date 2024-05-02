2 Nigerian nationals and a Kikuyu lady arrested in Kasarani in connection with trafficking of Cocaine and Heroin (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Detectives have arrested two Nigerian nationals and a Kikuyu lady for their suspected involvement in the trafficking of Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamine.

The suspects, Stephen Emenike, Chijioke Andrew Maduka and Margaret Wanjiku Kioni, were ambushed by anti-narcotics detectives at their hideout within Clay City, Kasarani Sub-County yesterday, through an intelligence-led operation.

The prohibited drugs estimated at a street value of over Sh1.3 million, three weighing machines, and various packaging materials were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were taken into custody pending court process.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.