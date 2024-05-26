Detectives arrest suspected drug traffickers after raiding their house in Donholm and recover cocaine worth Sh 27.5 Million concealed in teddy bears (PHOTOs).





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - As the DCI tightens the noose on drug traffickers, three suspects found with 298 pellets of cocaine concealed in three teddy bears have been arrested at their house in the New Donholm area, Nairobi.

Acting on intelligence information, Sharon Debra Achieng', 25, Leon Ochieng', 28, and Ronald Onyango, 25, were intercepted yesterday by a team of ANU & OSU crime busters with a black suitcase, whose contents were a few clothes, toiletries and three teddy bears.

On ripping the teddy bears open, 298 pellets of the nose candy weighing about 6.8kg estimated at Sh27.5 million in street value were discovered, alongside several air tickets for different destinations in the name of the female suspect.

Also found was Sh37,000 cash believed to be proceeds of the illegal trade.

The DCI thanks the members of the public who continue to #FichuakwaDCI by sharing actionable information and warns traffickers that their misplaced efforts will only earn them tickets to courtrooms and correctional facilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.