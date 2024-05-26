RUTO ‘betrays’ the U.S. as he goes to bed with China even after signing Sh1 trillion deals with BIDEN – You won’t believe what China gave him







Sunday, May 26, 2024 – President William Ruto could be playing a very dangerous game of double-dealing.

Hours after signing deals worth Sh1 trillion with President Joe Biden during his State visit to the U.S., Ruto has turned to China, the biggest economic enemy of the U.S.

This is after China agreed to help Ruto by establishing a leadership school in Kenya and building the UDA Party headquarters.

The deals were revealed by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, who announced that China's ruling party, China Communist Party (CCP), agreed to establish the institutions in honour of Ruto.

This is aimed at strengthening the party's political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Malala also confirmed that China would support Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the construction of its new headquarters as a symbol of marking 60 years of diplomatic ties.

The UDA Secretary-General is on a 10-day visit to China aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The visit is hailed as a benchmarking exercise for the UDA officials to strengthen the party with effective ideologies and policies.

On Saturday, Malala led the UDA Party delegation to SANY International Holdings Headquarters in Changsha, Hunan Province, underscoring the integral role manufacturing plays in economic development and job creation.

