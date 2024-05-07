Corrupt traffic cops from Buru Buru Police Station on the spot after their bribery collection point was exposed - They collect money from almost every Matatu and truck (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Rogue traffic police officers from Buru Buru Police Station have been exposed after they were captured on camera collecting bribes from motorists near the junction of Jogoo Road and Buru Buru.

According to a concerned Kenyan, the cops camp at the location between 7 am and 11 am and return in the evening at around 3 PM to 5 PM to collect money from matatus and trucks.

Every matatu and truck driver is forced to dish out a bribe to the cops.

The cops were captured on camera by a motorist collecting the bribes as usual.

“Hello, Cyprian. Every morning between 7 am and 11 am, around 3 to 5 traffic officers from Buru Buru police station collect money from almost every matatu and truck near the junction of Jogoo Road and Buru Buru,’’ the concerned motorist wrote to Nyakundi.

Buru Buru police station is one of the stations in Nairobi that has the most corrupt traffic police officers.

EACC officers have in the recent past conducted raids and arrested traffic cops from the station collecting bribes from motorists.

