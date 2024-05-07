Corrupt traffic cops from Buru Buru Police Station on the spot after their bribery collection point was exposed - They collect money from almost every Matatu and truck (VIDEOs).

According to a concerned Kenyan, the cops camp at the
location between 7 am and 11 am and return in the evening at around 3 PM to 5
PM to collect money from matatus and trucks.
Every matatu and truck driver is forced to dish out a bribe
to the cops.
The cops were captured on camera by a motorist collecting
the bribes as usual.
“Hello, Cyprian. Every morning between 7 am and 11 am, around 3 to 5
traffic officers from Buru Buru police station collect money from almost every
matatu and truck near the junction of Jogoo Road and Buru Buru,’’ the
concerned motorist wrote to Nyakundi.
Buru Buru police station is one
of the stations in Nairobi that has the most corrupt traffic police officers.
EACC officers have in the recent
past conducted raids and arrested traffic cops from the station collecting
bribes from motorists.
Watch the videos.
