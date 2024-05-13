Comedian JAMES GREGORY is dead







Monday, May 13, 2024 - American comedian, James Gregory, known for calling himself "The Funniest Man in America" has passed on at the age of 78.

Gregory's family said he died on Thursday, May 9, from cardiac complications.

James took up comedy in the early '80s when he was 36 after years of working as a salesman, and, he became the first comedian to take the stage at the legendary Punchline club in Atlanta. While he was known as a Southern comedian, he traveled all across the country performing shows for the next four decades.

His biggest claim to fame came when he dubbed himself "The Funniest Man in America" in the '80s, and, later he took the URL domain “funniestman.com”, cementing himself in his fans' minds as the funniest man.

He is survived by his three nieces and other extended family.