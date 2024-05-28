Please tame your attack dogs trying to undermine DP GACHAGUA – RUTO told





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - KANU Political Affairs Secretary Fredrick Okang'o has asked President William Ruto to tame his lieutenants who are undermining his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Citizen TV Tuesday morning, Okang'o said Ruto should honour his earlier commitment to protect Gachagua from similar mistreatment he faced while serving as a deputy president.

"The president must call out the people that are perceived to be undermining Rigathi. He must talk to them and he must remind them what he told the people of Mount Kenya," Okang'o said,

"Ruto told Kenyans not at any time he will ever or do anything neither will he allow anyone to undermine his Deputy."

He went on:

"Rigathi Gachagua and William Ruto are joined in the hip by the constitution through an election and therefore there is nothing that Ruto can do to Gachagua if they can differ today, same to Gachagua."

Okang'o said the recent developments come out of Gachagua's realization that he is not given the treatment he deserves and that there are people out to undermine him.

Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi are among a cabal of leaders who have been undermining Gachagua.

