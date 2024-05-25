Former Mandera County Governor ALI ROBA blasts GACHAGUA over the One-Man, One-Vote, One-shilling policy – LOOK!





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Former Mandera County Governor Ali Roba has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for advocating for a One-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy.

The one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy is where national resources are shared according to population and not land size.

Gachagua says some sparsely populated regions have been receiving more money than regions that are densely populated.

But in a rejoinder, Roba said the proposal, if implemented would only further marginalize the arid and semi-arid regions (ASAL).

Roba also asked Gachagua to be a national leader and not to behave like someone who was elected to represent the Mt Kenya region only.

"The role of the Deputy President is to assist in national governance, not to serve as a regional representative. Prioritizing regional interests undermines this national duty, setting a precedent that could lead to further division," Roba stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST