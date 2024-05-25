Man United defy the odds to beat Man City 2-1 and win FA Cup







Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Manchester United football club of England put up a superb display to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

The under-pressure Erik Ten Hag coached his side to score twice in the first half through youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Garnacho capitalised on a confusion between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol to fire into an empty net on the half hour mark before Mainoo added the second nine minutes later.

City tried to recover in the second half as a weak save by Andre Onana on 87 minutes left the score at 2-1 after Jérémy Doku’s shot.

Despite enormous pressure, United held on and sealed a memorable victory.

The win pushes Newcastle out of Europe and takes Chelsea from the Europa League spot to the European conference league.

Ten Haag will be hoping that the win is enough to keep him at the club.