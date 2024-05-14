Former Kiambu Governor WILLIAM KABOGO captured allegedly harassing his tenant in one of his many houses in Nairobi (WATCH VIDEO)





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A video has emerged of former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo harassing one of his tenants in Nairobi County.

In the video, the tenant identified as Gatheca, accuses the former county boss of intimidating and harassing him even after he obtained a court order warning Kabogo to interfere with him.

The angry man accuses Kabogo of harassing him by accusing him of installing a generator that is causing a power fault in other houses.

The man also accuses Kabogo of assaulting him and also trying to harass him using his bodyguards.

Here is the video of Kabogo harassing one of his tenants.

William Kabogo is 63 - years - old, he is not a child to harras the owner of the house he has rented. I believe Kabogo can not lack money to pay monthly rent. This house owner should tell us where the whole problem started. Kabogo amekataa kulipa rent ama?pic.twitter.com/NTNwOQi6nT — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) May 14, 2024

