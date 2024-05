Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Singer Davido is elated as his first child, Imade, turns nine today May 14.

Davido and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, welcomed Imade on May 14, 2014.

However, in recent years, their co-parenting has become sour.

Taking to his Instastories this morning, the father-of-four expressed how much he loves Imade while promising to see her soon.

See his post below