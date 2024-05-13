Exposing notorious Kikuyu mchele lady who drugged and robbed three men at Burudani Address along Thika Road (PHOTOs).

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Three men were reportedly drugged and robbed at Burudani Address - a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.
The victims lost Ksh
20,000, two mobile phones, and a laptop during the ordeal.
The victims suspect
that the perpetrator behind this act is a woman going by the name Mumbi Cathe
Niumui.
Upon further
investigation, they discovered that one of the stolen phones had been switched
off in Githurai 44 around Uncle Sam’s.
Cases of male patrons
being drugged in popular lounges in Nairobi and its environs are on the rise.
Men should be careful
when interacting with strange ladies in clubs.
Below are photos of the suspected mchele lady.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments