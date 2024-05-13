The source of MILLICENT OMANGA’s millions revealed after she splashed Ksh 40 million on a brand new RANGE ROVER – She is lucky!





Monday, May 13, 2024 - On Friday, former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga surprised Kenyans after she flaunted a brand-new Range Rover worth Sh 40 million.

Mama Miradi, as she is commonly known on social media, flaunted the luxurious SUV on her social media pages stating; "My new baby. Date of Birth, 2024. Ni God,"

The post sparked a flurry of reactions from X users, ranging from admiration to criticism.

Some saw Omanga's display of the expensive vehicle as a testament to her hard work and success, something that earned her praise from most users.

"Wow. Mami keeps winning. Mama Miradi. That baby is super. Give a ride mami," said Geoffrey Moturi.

"Awesome! Congratulations. Show me your ways," quipped Lawrence Kitema.

However, other Kenyans questioned her source of money to purchase such an expensive monster machine.

The question of the source of money has been solved after details emerged that she won the multi-million tender to supply curtains at State Houses, state lodges, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s homes.

“She is the one who won the tender to supply overpriced curtains at State houses and Gachagua’s residences and she has been paid millions of shillings,” said a source close to the former lawmaker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST