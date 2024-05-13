Another Matara? A young Kenyan lady escapes death by a whisker after a man she met on Tinder turned violent and attempted to strangle her - Parades his photos online.

Monday, May 13, 2024 - A lady has taken to social media to narrate a horrific encounter with a man she met on Tinder- a popular dating site.

They started chatting on the dating site and later planned for a date at Village Market, where they had food.

The man even paid an Uber to ferry her to the shopping mall, perhaps to gain his trust.

He appeared like a nice guy and for this reason, she accompanied him to his house in Ruaka after the date at Village Market.

They had a sleepover in his house and in the morning, she told him that she wanted to go work.

However, he convinced her to stay a little longer, claiming that he was rushing somewhere for 1 hour.

The lady heeded to the man’s request and went to buy food using her own money.

Upon his return, she served him food but he started insulting her.

She threatened to leave but he locked the door and started physically assaulting her.

The ruthless man attempted to strangle her but luckily, she screamed for help, attracting the attention of security guards who came to her rescue.

She went and reported the matter at Ruaka police station but the man brags he is untouchable and well-connected.

She paraded his photos online to warn other ladies.

Check out her post.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.