Stop lying to Mt. Kenya over-one-man-one shilling nonsense – CS MOSES KURIA goes rogue and skins GACHAGUA alive





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – The bad blood between Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over.

This is after Kuria blasted Gachagua over his sudden support for one man, one shilling policy which he rejected when it was being pushed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Monday, Gachagua told a congregation that the policy was the only way to ensure an equitable share of resources by the government.

However, Kuria, who has been in support of the policy for a while, read malice in the declaration arguing that the Mt Kenya region was well represented in the government's top echelon.

In fact, he revealed that more than nine leaders had been appointed to the Cabinet and leadership positions in Parliament and were better placed to spearhead the rollout of the policy.

"This is why I will not lie to the people of Mt Kenya region about one man one vote one shilling.

"Our region has produced the sitting Deputy President, 9 Cabinet members (Including AG (Attorney General), National Treasury, and Secretary to the Cabinet), Majority Leader, Chair Budget and Chair Finance In the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker, and Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate," Kuria stated.

"What other powers would we be looking for? We are a government and we can implement One Man, One Vote, One Shilling by Friday if we are serious. Let us be honest with our people."

In his support, Rigathi had justified that Mt Kenya was among the most populous regions in the country and held the most votes.

For instance, he argued that the Ruiru area alone has 800,000 people and it was unfair to allocate the same resources as other least populated areas.

