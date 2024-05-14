Stop lying to Mt. Kenya over-one-man-one shilling nonsense – CS MOSES KURIA goes rogue and skins GACHAGUA alive

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – The bad blood between Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over.
This is after Kuria blasted Gachagua over his sudden support
for one man, one shilling policy which he rejected when it was being pushed by
former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through
the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
On Monday, Gachagua told a congregation that the policy was
the only way to ensure an equitable share of resources by the government.
However, Kuria, who has been in support of the policy for a
while, read malice in the declaration arguing that the Mt Kenya region was well
represented in the government's top echelon.
In fact, he revealed that more than nine leaders had been
appointed to the Cabinet and leadership positions in Parliament and were better
placed to spearhead the rollout of the policy.
"This is why I will not lie to the people of Mt Kenya region about one man one vote one shilling.
"Our region has produced the sitting
Deputy President, 9 Cabinet members (Including AG (Attorney General), National
Treasury, and Secretary to the Cabinet), Majority Leader, Chair Budget and
Chair Finance In the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker, and Deputy Majority
Leader in the Senate," Kuria stated.
"What other powers would we be looking for? We are a
government and we can implement One Man, One Vote, One Shilling by Friday if we
are serious. Let us be honest with our people."
In his support, Rigathi had justified that Mt Kenya was
among the most populous regions in the country and held the most votes.
For instance, he argued that the Ruiru area alone has
800,000 people and it was unfair to allocate the same resources as other least
populated areas.
