Ex-wife to popular Ohangla producer, WOUD FIBI, elopes with a man young enough to be her son after divorce - She is a mother of four(PHOTOs).





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Woud Fibi’s ex-wife, Nikita Love, has found love again after her messy divorce with the popular Ohangla producer.

Nikita, a mother of four, is dating an upcoming Ohangla singer called Fred Randere, who is young enough to be her son.

She took to her Facebook account and shared romantic photos with Fred, sparking reactions among her followers because of their huge age gap.

It is alleged that she is financing the young man’s lifestyle.

Nikita and her ex-husband have been washing each other’s dirty linen in public after their publicized divorce.

Woud Fibi claimed that he divorced Nikita over infidelity.

She was reportedly cheating on him with multiple men, including his manager.

On the other hand, Nikita claimed that her ex-husband was also cheating on her.

Below are photos of her new lover.

























