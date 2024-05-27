CS MITHIKA LINTURI accused of eloping with the wife of aspiring Meru politician RODGERS KIPEMBE (PHOTOs)





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Aspiring Meru politician and businessman, Rodgers Kipembe, is reportedly facing marital woes after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi allegedly snatched his wife.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Kipembe’s wife left him for the controversial CS after he went broke.

Linturi, whose appetite for women is well-known, has been financing Kipembe’s wife's lifestyle.

Kipembe is dating a lady called Eunice Pendo after his wife dumped him.

“His wash wash business is down. His wife left him after he went broke,” Aoko tweeted.

A spot check on Kipembe’s social media handles reveals that he no longer has photos of his wife.

He has also deleted all her photos from his Instagram account.

The youthful politician was fond of displaying PDAs with his wife on social media, especially on Instagram but lately, he doesn’t post her, fuelling rumours about their breakup.

Check out Aoko’s post washing Kipembe’s dirty linen in public.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.