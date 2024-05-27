Detectives raid a house in Komarock Phase 2 in Nairobi and arrest a suspected drug dealer (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The latest operation conducted by a joint team of detectives raided a house at Komarock Phase 2 in Nairobi and seized 41 bales of bhang stashed in gunny bags.
The bhang estimated at a street
value of Sh 6.2 million was seized from Hse No. 228 belonging to Alah Mohammed
Kala, who was also taken into custody as a suspect in trafficking.
A Toyota Noah Reg. No. KBL 186E
believed to be a proceed of the illegal trade was also seized.
The DCI has maintained
that traffickers in narcotics must stop the illegal dealings and take on
legitimate business ventures, or else continue suffering the heat of the
unforgiving law.
This follows heightened crackdowns across the country that have seen scores rounded up and tons of hard drugs including Bhang, Cocaine, Heroin, and other club drugs seized.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
