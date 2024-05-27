Detectives raid a house in Komarock Phase 2 in Nairobi and arrest a suspected drug dealer (PHOTOs).







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The latest operation conducted by a joint team of detectives raided a house at Komarock Phase 2 in Nairobi and seized 41 bales of bhang stashed in gunny bags.

The bhang estimated at a street value of Sh 6.2 million was seized from Hse No. 228 belonging to Alah Mohammed Kala, who was also taken into custody as a suspect in trafficking.

A Toyota Noah Reg. No. KBL 186E believed to be a proceed of the illegal trade was also seized.

The DCI has maintained that traffickers in narcotics must stop the illegal dealings and take on legitimate business ventures, or else continue suffering the heat of the unforgiving law.

This follows heightened crackdowns across the country that have seen scores rounded up and tons of hard drugs including Bhang, Cocaine, Heroin, and other club drugs seized.













