Has ROBERT ALAI defected to RUTO’s Kenya Kwanza? See what he did that has attracted the wrath of RAILA and Azimio





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai is facing the wrath of Raila Odinga’s Azimio Coalition for allegedly working with the 'enemy'

Alai is facing disciplinary action from the Azimio Coalition after he attended a meeting organized by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Already, Azimio asked Alai to show cause why he shouldn’t be disciplined after he allegedly defied the party’s directive to abscond the meeting.

According to the Majority Chief Whip of the Nairobi County Assembly, Moses Ogeto, Alai defied orders issued to Azimio members on April 22.

Ogeto further detailed that Alai’s attendance was in contravention of Azimio’s policies and depicted support of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Further, the Chief Whip stated that Alai openly supported Kenya Kwanza’s directives in public, a move that hasn’t augured well with the rival Azimio Coalition.

“Your unethical dalliance and open affection towards our rival coalition, KENYA KWANZA as evidenced by your speech during the meeting, is treated as serious misconduct from your side towards the Leadership of the House and the leadership of AZIMIO ONE KENYA COALITION in general,” stated Ogeto.

However, Alai has defended himself, stating that his attendance was in the interest of the electorate as the meeting was meant to discuss matters of interest to Nairobi residents.

Alai also explained that the opposition's failure to attend such meetings would present adverse outcomes for Nairobians as crucial policies were discussed in such forums.

Further, Alai rebutted that failure to heed to such invitations was a failure to Nairobians who elected the Azimio leaders.

The meeting in question was held on April 24, at Gachagua’s Karen residence. Its agenda focused on the Nairobi River’s Action Plan implementation.

