SHEILA WEGESHA to be buried at her first husband’s home as it emerges that her killer JACK BAMBOO was just ‘a come we stay’ boyfriend









Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Slain City Business lady and Ohangla fanatic, Sheila Wegesha, will be buried at her first husband’s home in Homa Bay.

Wegesha’s nephew, Jano The Governor, told the press that her first husband Mr Odoyo has agreed to bury her in line with the Luo culture.

“When a lady dies among the Luo, she is buried at the home of the man who paid dowry for her. In this case, Bamboo was just a boyfriend," he said.

“He had never taken any dowry to her home. He is supposed to have paid dowry which would be used to return the cows given by the first husband but he never did that,” he added.

The body of the late Sheila Wegesha will leave Shallom Mortuary on May 27, at 4pm and proceed to Umoja Tena Grounds for viewing and night vigil.

On May 28, Wegesha's remains will leave Umoja at 4am for her final journey to her burial place at Nyalkinyi Village, Kanyada in Homa Bay.

Wegesha was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Jack Bamboo at their Athi River home over infidelity.

Jack is still on the run.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.