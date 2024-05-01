Stop blaming me for the floods, GACHAGUA and I acted swiftly to mitigate the crisis – RUTO defends the indefensible

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – President William Ruto has absolved himself and his government from the blame over the manner in which they are handling the flood menace in the country.
In a statement, Ruto defended
the government’s approach to addressing the ongoing flood crisis in Kenya
despite criticism from a section of Kenyans, among them Raila Odinga’s
Opposition, who have accused the government of being sluggish in its response
to floods that are causing havoc in the country.
Addressing concerns over the
disaster response strategy, Ruto emphasized the meticulous planning undertaken
by both National and County governments to prepare for emergencies.
“This is not the time for a
blame game; we should address ourselves to the issues and move swiftly to
respond. I urge citizens to vacate areas of danger,” stated.
Responding to criticisms from
County leaders regarding the national government’s handling of the situation,
Ruto reassured the public that county budgets are adaptable to accommodate
unforeseen emergencies.
“The budgetary mechanisms in
place allow all government levels to access emergency funds. Counties can
adjust their budgets to address crises,” Ruto clarified.
Acknowledging Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua’s proactive role in relief efforts, Ruto commended the swift
distribution of aid to flood-affected regions.
At the same time, Ruto pledged
to collaborate with development partners to mobilize resources for post-disaster
recovery, emphasizing the need for infrastructure rehabilitation and housing
reconstruction.
“With lives lost and many
missing, it is imperative for those near water bodies to relocate. We are
committed to rebuilding homes, repairing roads, and ensuring food security,”
Ruto affirmed.
