Stop blaming me for the floods, GACHAGUA and I acted swiftly to mitigate the crisis – RUTO defends the indefensible





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – President William Ruto has absolved himself and his government from the blame over the manner in which they are handling the flood menace in the country.

In a statement, Ruto defended the government’s approach to addressing the ongoing flood crisis in Kenya despite criticism from a section of Kenyans, among them Raila Odinga’s Opposition, who have accused the government of being sluggish in its response to floods that are causing havoc in the country.

Addressing concerns over the disaster response strategy, Ruto emphasized the meticulous planning undertaken by both National and County governments to prepare for emergencies.

“This is not the time for a blame game; we should address ourselves to the issues and move swiftly to respond. I urge citizens to vacate areas of danger,” stated.

Responding to criticisms from County leaders regarding the national government’s handling of the situation, Ruto reassured the public that county budgets are adaptable to accommodate unforeseen emergencies.

“The budgetary mechanisms in place allow all government levels to access emergency funds. Counties can adjust their budgets to address crises,” Ruto clarified.

Acknowledging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s proactive role in relief efforts, Ruto commended the swift distribution of aid to flood-affected regions.

At the same time, Ruto pledged to collaborate with development partners to mobilize resources for post-disaster recovery, emphasizing the need for infrastructure rehabilitation and housing reconstruction.

“With lives lost and many missing, it is imperative for those near water bodies to relocate. We are committed to rebuilding homes, repairing roads, and ensuring food security,” Ruto affirmed.

