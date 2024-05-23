Drama as a visibly dejected farmer confronts RUTO in the U.S. after losing his fortune by acquiring fake fertilizer





Thursday, May 23, 2024 – President William Ruto had a very rough time in the U.S. defending himself and his government after a Kenyan man confronted him, demanding compensation after spending Ksh250,000 on the alleged fake fertilizer.

The United States-based Kenyan expressed his displeasure after being granted an opportunity to address the president during the latter's meeting with a group of Kenyans living in the U.S.

While addressing his plight, the man narrated that he was a farmer from Narok County living in the U.S. and that he bought the fertilizer from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) only to realize it was fake.

"I am a diaspora farmer and I do a lot of acreages of wheat and this planting season I lost Ksh250,000 on fake fertilizer and we are suffering," the man narrated.

According to the farmer, despite spending such a huge amount of money, he was yet to receive any compensation from the government as initially promised.

"I am not sure if the government knows or the government is a party to it because I am trying to fight for my refund," the man added.

Ruto who addressed the matter noted that the government had already rolled out a compensation scheme for all farmers who were affected by the menace.

According to the Head of State, the compensation would be free and would done within the shortest time upon registration.

"We asked every farmer who bought fertilizer that was identified not to be good to register and 7,000 registered," Ruto clarified.

"Already we have begun compensation and you will get equivalent fertilizer without having to pay, it will be free of charge," the head of state added.

Ruto further clarified that top officials at NCPB had already been arrested and were awaiting prosecution upon completion of investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST