WANTED: Detectives are hunting down for this young man who killed his aunt and grandmother at Ujamaa Estate (PHOTO).







Friday, May 31, 2024 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a young man who reportedly killed his aunt and grandmother at Ujamaa Estate, Likoni.

The suspect, 21, is said to have committed the heinous act on Wednesday before fleeing.

While it is not clear what led to the tragic incident, a source familiar with the murder incident that shocked the locals sent a photo of the suspect to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

Nyakundi shared the photo of the suspect on his X handle, hoping that members of the public could help police in tracking him down.

Lately, murder cases caused by family wrangles are on the rise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.