Drug traffickers arrested boarding a bus to Nairobi with narcotics stashed in backpacks after members of the public snitched on them (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Anti-Narcotics Unite detectives have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized three bales of bhang stashed in backpacks believed to have been destined for the capital, Nairobi

Ferdinand Wanjero, 29, and Daniel Juma Mwadimwa, 26, were arrested following information from members of the public that two men were spotted at the bustling Busia bus station, preparing to board a Climax bus bound for Nairobi, carrying suspected narcotics in their bags.

Anti-narcotics officers responded swiftly and managed to arrest the two, and upon thorough search discovered the 12kg of cannabis sativa with an approximate street value of Sh360,000.

Legal processes have been initiated against the duo.

The Kenya DAILY POST.