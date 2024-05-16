RAILA’s man reveals the actual reason why President RUTO wants the Military Airbase shifted from Eastleigh to Nanyuki - Scandal Brewing!

Thursday, May 16, 2024 – The recent move by President William Ruto to scrap the 12-floor limit and allow construction of skyscrapers in Eastleigh has raised more questions than answers.
This is after it
emerged that the President's move was a deliberate one to facilitate his clandestine
scheme to grab Eastleigh Airbase.
According to
Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai, Ruto allowed the building of houses up to 30 floors in Eastleigh to make it dangerous for the Kenya Air
Force planes to take off and land at Eastleigh Airbase to have reason to relocate Airbase.
He noted that the
President wants to relocate Eastleigh Airbase to Nanyuki so that he can grab the
land and build his own city like Northland City which former President
Uhuru Kenyatta is building in Ruiru.
“I am reliably informed that this idea is being pushed because Zakayo wants the military Airbase shifted from Eastleigh to Nanyuki simply because he wants the Air Force land to build his own form of Northlands City.
"There is a stinking scheme
here,” Robert Alai stated on his X platform.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments