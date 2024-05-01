RUTO’s UDA to conduct repeat elections after the first one proved to be a big sham – See what the party’s election chairman has said?





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced it would conduct repeat elections in areas where voting did not take place or was not conclusive.

In a statement yesterday, UDA National Election Board (NEB) chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the repeat elections will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Mwaura admitted the elections in some areas were chaotic and shambolic hence the need to conduct another one.

“We have resolved that in the interest of justice and fairness, we hold repeat elections in the selected areas where voting did not take part entirely or was not conclusive.

"We have thus planned to hold elections in 538 polling centers on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

"We are certain that given the limited number of polling centers, we will be able to cover the areas,” read the statement in part.

The repeat grassroots elections will take part in 25 polling centers out of 536 centers in Busia County, 385 polling centers out of 802 centers in Nairobi County and 78 polling centers out of 595 centers in Narok County.

Mwaura mentioned that some parts of West Pokot and Narok County were difficult to access due to the ongoing heavy rains despite the ruling party deploying two choppers to deliver election materials.

“The rains also held back some of our members and they could not easily access their polling centers. There were also a few incidents of unbecoming behavior where some of our gadgets were either stolen or vandalized.

"This serious offence is being handled by the authorities,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that the first phase of UDA elections which was conducted in five counties on April 26 was largely successful.

