Distressed lady pleads for help in tracing her husband who disappeared in unclear circumstances after leaving home for work - Who has seen this man? (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 13, 2024 - A lady is desperately searching for her husband who disappeared in unclear circumstances after leaving home for work.

The missing man identified as Richard Mutua left home last Tuesday at around 3PM and told his wife that he was going to work.

However, he never returned home, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

His phones have been switched off and efforts to trace him have so far proved futile.

Mutua deals with scrap metals.

She shared his photos on social media and pleaded with anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.