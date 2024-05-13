Manchester United cancel end of Season dinner party







Monday, May 13, 2024 - Manchester United football club of England have cancelled the club’s traditional end of season awards dinner following the club’s disappointing campaign.

According to a report by The Athletic, the club said they do not want to provide any distractions ahead of the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The club usually host a dinner at their Old Trafford stadium at the end of the season in order to present awards including the Sir Matt Busby player of the year award, as well as recognition for young talent that broke through the ranks.

The award dinner is attended by the first team for the men’s and women’s teams, and academy players, coaching staff, club staff, supporters and sponsors.

However, United have suffered a hugely disappointing season, leaving manager Erik Ten Hag fighting for his future.

The club were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage before Christmas. They are eighth in the Premier League table, having lost fourteen matches and are scrambling to qualify for a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

United are yet to face neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the end of the month, which woild be their only success story this season if they win the match.

The club say that United’s dinner for this year had originally been scheduled for May 20, in the week leading up to the final against City on May 25

But The Athletic reports that following consultation with Ten Hag and the football leadership team, “it has been decided that the players should not have any distractions in the week of the game.”

“The players will still receive awards voted by their peers, coaches and fans but there will not be an awards dinner.”