Actor STEVE BUSCEMI taken to hospital after being attacked in New York







Monday, May 13, 2024 - Actor Steve Buscemi was left covered in blood after being attacked in New York.

The Brooklyn native, 66, was walking through Kips Bay in Midtown Manhattan when he was approached in broad daylight and subsequently assaulted, according to sources.

Buscemi’s face was left swollen and battered following the assault and he sustained damage to his left eye.

The Fargo actor was taken to Bellevue Hospital to receive care for his injuries.

According to police sources, the man who attacked Buscemi, in an alleged random act of violence, is still on the run.

In a statement to the New York Post, Buscemi’s publicist said: "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city.

“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

The unprovoked attack took place around 11.48am on Wednesday, May 8, in front of 369 Third Ave.





A witness, identified only as Nat, said: "I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards.

"He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.

“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time.”

While no arrests have been made in the case, the NYPD released an image of the assailant, a seemingly middle aged man with a beard who was wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, and black sweatpants at the time of the attack.