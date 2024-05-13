Actor STEVE BUSCEMI taken to hospital after being attacked in New York

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Actor Steve Buscemi was left covered in blood after being attacked in New York.
The Brooklyn native, 66, was walking through Kips Bay in
Midtown Manhattan when he was approached in broad daylight and subsequently
assaulted, according to sources.
Buscemi’s face was left swollen and battered following the
assault and he sustained damage to his left eye.
The Fargo actor was taken to Bellevue Hospital to receive
care for his injuries.
According to police sources, the man who attacked Buscemi,
in an alleged random act of violence, is still on the run.
In a statement to the New York Post, Buscemi’s publicist
said: "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim
of a random act of violence in the city.
“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though
incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the
streets of New York.”
The unprovoked attack took place around 11.48am on Wednesday, May 8, in front of 369 Third Ave.
A witness, identified only as Nat, said: "I saw he was
with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall
backwards.
"He right away got up and ran in the opposite
direction. I didn’t see who hit him.
“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and
it can get scary around that time.”
While no arrests have been made in the case, the NYPD
released an image of the assailant, a seemingly middle aged man with a beard
who was wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, and black sweatpants at the
time of the attack.
0 Comments