Monday, May 20, 2024 - Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, shared a prayer her mother, Nana Otedola, sent to her.

The DJ shared a screenshot of her chat with her mother.

In it, her mother prayed that she would meet a man on his best self-journey and he would be a man running after God.

"Amen mummy!" Cuppy responded to the prayer.