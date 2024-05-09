CS MOSES KURIA attacks RUTO badly for meeting Kiambu leaders without him – Is this not disrespecting the President?





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has attacked President William Ruto after he met Kiambu County leaders without inviting him.

Ruto met Kiambu county leaders on Tuesday but Kuria, who is the only CS from the county, was not invited.

Ranting on his X platform on Wednesday, Kuria said it is a big shame for Ruto to meet Kiambu county leaders without him.

He said Ruto cannot meet Elgeyo Marakwet County leaders without inviting Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote on his X (formerly Twitter)

“It is wrong to keep calling meetings of Kiambu leadership without the only CS from Kiambu County.

"No such a meeting with EMC meeting would happen without Kipchumba Murkomen,”

Impeccable sources at State House say Moses Kuria is in Ruto’s bad book for being drunk most of the time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST