A violent robber and drug trafficker escapes after detectives raided his house in Meru and recovered an AK47 rifle hidden in a chimney (PHOTOs).





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Detectives are pursuing a 29-year-old suspected violent robber and drug trafficker in whose house in Murunya area of Mutuati, Meru County was found a loaded AK47 rifle and a bale of bhang hidden in a chimney.

Acting on a tip-off, Anti-Narcotics detectives augmented by their Transnational Organized Crimes Unit counterparts raided the two-bedroom house of the suspect (Geoffrey Thiranira), where upon search, the rifle loaded with a magazine of 20 live rounds and a bale of bhang were found.

However, the suspect who must have got wind of the police presence escaped, but the sleuths are hot on his trail.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.