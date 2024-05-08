Did RUTO play doctors? Here are the details of the return-to-work formula that KMPDU and Govt signed to end strike





Thursday, May 9, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto may have played doctors in signing the return-to-work formula that ended the 56-day strike.

This is after it emerged that they didn’t get what they were looking for, especially on the issue of intern doctors who are demanding a salary of Ksh206,000.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah speaking afterwards revealed that the union and the government failed to reach a deal on this specific issue because the matter was still in court and as such, KMPDU wanted to give lawyers adequate time to resolve the matter within the confines of the law.

“One of the fundamental matters that was the issue of medical interns, it is still pending, this matter was in court in Eldoret and it has been part of the conversations and we could not come to an agreement”, stated Davji.

It was agreed that the lawyers request the Labour Court more time to ratify the return-to-work formula before a direction was issued to the interns.

Meanwhile, the union directed doctors to return to their working stations within 24 hours after the deal was announced.

Further Atellah revealed that despite the union being adamant about having all their demands met, the union conceded to the government’s promises as KMPDU officials were assured that the government would over the long term honour its part of the bargain.

On the other hand, the Ministry revealed that a task force would be set up to resolve the pending matters while the government worked to improve the human resource conditions for the doctors.

A spot check on the working formula showed that the national and county governments had agreed to compensate the doctors Ksh3.5 billion in arrears owed.

Further, the government also agreed to clear arrears stemming from the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in five instalments.

The government also agreed to issue a comprehensive cover for doctors as well as implement other agreements reached in the 2017 CBA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST