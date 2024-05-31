RUTO may get mad at GACHAGUA as CS MOSES KURIA exposes what he is secretly doing to fight the president – Look!





Friday, May 31, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may never have peace again over his fallout with President William Ruto as his closely guarded secrets are exposed.

This is after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria accused him of setting him up against Ruto.

Taking to his social media accounts, Kuria meticulously revealed how Gachagua mobilised a team to set up fake accounts using his name.

According to Kuria, the Deputy President's team would then attack the Head of State using the alleged fake accounts.

CS Kuria also claimed that the DP was fighting the president and some of Ruto's close allies, including Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

Gachagua was also accused of staging political wrangles against Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“Dear Team Rigathi Gachagua. Stop it! You have set up a whole unit to do paddy accounts and fake accounts in my name to fight President Ruto, Governor Sakaja, Hon Ichung'wah, Hon Ndindi Nyoro etc.,” CS Kuria alleged.

“Please! I don't have any problem with you. You are doing more harm than good to your boss,” he added.

It is not the first time the CS has hit out at the Deputy President. In his recent comments, Moses Kuria publicly lectured Gachagua for attempting to interfere with the Mt Kenya caucus dubbed Limuru III.

According to Kuria, Gachagua attempted to convince Martha Karua and Jeremiah Kioni to change their stance on holding the Limuru III meeting.

