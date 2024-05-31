An elderly Kikuyu woman wails in Kayole after a bulldozer descended on her house and destroyed everything as demolitions continue - RUTO hana huruma! (VIDEO).









Friday, May 31, 2024 - An elderly Kikuyu woman is counting losses after all her household items were destroyed during the ongoing demolitions of houses built on riparian land in the city.

She had built her house on a riparian land in Kayole, where she has lived for decades.

Bulldozers were deployed to the area without prior notice and several houses were demolished.

In the video, the woman is seen wailing and saying she has not been given notice.

“Sikua nimetoa kitu yoyote,” she is heard saying in the video before breaking down.

A chief who had been deployed to oversee the demolitions looked unbothered as the woman wailed uncontrollably.

The Government ordered the demolition of structures and buildings illegally constructed along riparian land near Nairobi rivers

The directive affects all living within 30 metres of Ngong, Mathare, and Nairobi rivers.

Hundreds of city residents who live from hand to mouth have been left homeless following the directive.

Watch the video.





