BETTY KYALLO over the moon after her mysterious boyfriend surprised her with a 77-inch TV on Mother’s Day - She claims he is from Western (PHOTO).









Monday, May 13, 2024 - Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has revealed that she is off the market and hinted at the possibility of tying the knot soon.

Speaking in a candid interview after making a comeback in the media industry, the mother of one revealed she is happy in a newfound relationship.

“My fiancé is from the western region. I am settled now and I feel happy,” she stated.

She openly admitted that when she loves a man, she naturally takes on a submissive role.

“Nikikupenda nafanya kila kitu. Nakupikia, nakupigia magoti, massage nakufanyia. lakini yote ni kama nakupenda. Kama sikupendi siwezi fanya izo vitu zote,” she said.

Betty’s boyfriend surprised her with a 77-inch TV on Mother’s Day.

She flaunted the huge TV and a bouquet of flowers that she was given by her boyfriend on the special day dedicated to all women across the globe.

“He got me 77 inches and flowers. Happy Mother’s Day to me,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.