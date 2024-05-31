Furious MIGUNA MIGUNA goes ballistic on HUSSEIN MOHAMED and DAVID NDII as he questions what RUTO feeds them at State House – LOOK!

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has criticized State House communication chief Hussein Mohamed and President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, saying they have become a shadow of their former selves since they joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
According to Miguna, Husein, once a brilliant and articulate journalist, has become an incoherent, illogical, and inconsistent third-rate liar since he joined President William Ruto‘s government.
Likewise, the ‘General’ further said David Ndii has become a bloated and greedy scavenger after he
“Mr.@HusseinMohamed used to be a smart journalist.
"What do they feed them at @StateHouseKenya which has
suddenly TRANSFORMED Hussein into an incoherent, illogical and inconsistent
third-rate liar and@DavidNdi into a BLOATED, confused SCAVENGER?,” Miguna
wrote on his X
Hussein and David Ndii are the
modern-day Goebbels in Ruto’s government who have been defending the government
even if it means lying to the 52 million Kenyans.
