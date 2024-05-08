Celebrations as doctors call off strike after reaching an agreement with RUTO’s Govt after RAILA’s 48-hour ultimatum





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - The 56-day nationwide doctors' strike that threw the country into a health crisis has come to an end.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health after reaching an agreement with the doctors.

According to the Ministry, the agreement was reached after a comprehensive meeting between the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) and government officials.

"After 56 days, KMPDU signs agreement, ending nationwide doctors' strike," the Ministry of Health announced.

The government and the health officials signed the return-to-work formula on Wednesday evening in line with the directive issued by the Labour Relations Court.

The court in its ruling issued a directive for the two conflicting parties to reach an agreement and bring to an end the prolonged doctors' strike.

The development also comes barely hours after Raila Odinga’s Azimio gave President William Ruto’s government a 48-hour ultimatum to end the doctors' strike, failure to which it would mobilize Kenyans to demonstrate against the government.

The agreement followed a series of disagreements and court battles that paralyzed the country's health system for almost two months.

However, interns' payment terms still remain a contested matter despite the two teams signing a return-to-work formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST