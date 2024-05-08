Celebrations as doctors call off strike after reaching an agreement with RUTO’s Govt after RAILA’s 48-hour ultimatum

This was revealed by the
Ministry of Health after reaching an agreement with the doctors.
According to the Ministry, the
agreement was reached after a comprehensive meeting between the Kenya
Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) and government
officials.
"After 56 days, KMPDU signs
agreement, ending nationwide doctors' strike," the Ministry of Health
announced.
The government and the health
officials signed the return-to-work formula on Wednesday evening in line with
the directive issued by the Labour Relations Court.
The court in its ruling issued
a directive for the two conflicting parties to reach an agreement and
bring to an end the prolonged doctors' strike.
The development also comes
barely hours after Raila Odinga’s Azimio gave President William Ruto’s
government a 48-hour ultimatum to end the doctors' strike, failure to which it
would mobilize Kenyans to demonstrate against the government.
The agreement followed a series
of disagreements and court battles that paralyzed the country's health system
for almost two months.
However, interns' payment terms
still remain a contested matter despite the two teams signing a return-to-work
formula.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments