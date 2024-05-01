CCTV footage shows how a businessman who owns a hardware shop was abducted by armed men (Watch VIDEO).





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A businessman has gone missing after he was abducted by armed men who went to his hardware shop posing as customers.

In the footage, the abductors are seen dragging the man from his hardware shop

He tries to engage in a tussle with his abductors but they overpower him and bundle him into a pickup.

The car then speeds off.

The kidnapping incident happened in broad daylight along a busy street.

Watch the video.

Armed men kidnapped a businessman in Mzimkhulu, Eastern Cape. The guy owns a hardware shop. pic.twitter.com/NjOGc2IuBS — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 1, 2024

