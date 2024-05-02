POPE FRANCIS holds special prayer for Kenyans amid flooding disaster as he appeals to the world to help the overwhelmed RUTO





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Pope Francis has expressed his concern about the flooding situation in Kenya

In the statement issued through his official platforms, the Pope stated that he was spiritually close to the people of Kenya and was praying for Kenyans.

He also stated that he and the rest of the world would stand in solidarity with the country supporting Kenyans through prayer.

Further, the Pope took notice of the disastrous effects of the floods that had ravaged the country claiming lives and destroying property.

“I am spiritually close to the people of Kenya at this time when a severe flood has claimed many lives and destroyed vast areas.

“Let us pray together for all those who suffer the effects of this natural disaster, read the statement.

Pope Francis’ statement follows the tragedy in Mai Mahiu that claimed more than 70 individuals after a blocked tunnel burst.

The disaster, the largest to have occurred following the heavy rains pounding the country, is said to have wiped out a whole village on Monday morning.

Additionally, the floods that have continued ravaging the country have swept away individuals in different incidences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST