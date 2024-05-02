POPE FRANCIS holds special prayer for Kenyans amid flooding disaster as he appeals to the world to help the overwhelmed RUTO

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Pope Francis has expressed his concern about the flooding situation in Kenya
In the statement issued
through his official platforms, the Pope stated that he was spiritually close
to the people of Kenya and was praying for Kenyans.
He also stated that he and the
rest of the world would stand in solidarity with the country supporting Kenyans
through prayer.
Further, the Pope took notice of
the disastrous effects of the floods that had ravaged the country claiming
lives and destroying property.
“I am spiritually close to the
people of Kenya at this time when a severe flood has claimed many lives and
destroyed vast areas.
“Let us pray together for all
those who suffer the effects of this natural disaster, read the statement.
Pope Francis’ statement follows
the tragedy in Mai Mahiu that claimed more than 70 individuals after a blocked
tunnel burst.
The disaster, the
largest to have occurred following the heavy rains pounding the country, is
said to have wiped out a whole village on Monday morning.
Additionally, the floods that have continued ravaging the country have swept away individuals in different
incidences.
