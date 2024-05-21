CCTV captures a stray lion invading a private residence in Rongai at night and attacking the family dog (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - A stray lion was captured on CCTV invading a private residence at Nazarene estate in Rongai in the middle of the night.

In the footage, the lion is seen jumping over the gate and entering the residence before attacking the family dog.

The lion then exits the residence holding the dog in its jaws.

The family was asleep when the incident happened.

They woke up to the scary scene after reviewing the CCTV footage.

It is not the first time stray lions have been spotted in Rongai storming private residences.

The video also comes a week after Kenya Wildlife Service warned the public that 3 lions were on the loose in the Langata area.

KWS said last week that it received reports about the stray lions after they were allegedly sighted near Langata Women's Prison.

CCTV captures a stray lion invading a private residence in Rongai at night and attacking the family dog pic.twitter.com/qsR6SCAY8b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 22, 2024

