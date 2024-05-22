SONKO cautions blogger MAVERICK AOKO over social media rants and defamation







Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday warned controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko over her defamatory social media posts, cautioning her that she’ll soon land in trouble.

Sonko was forced to outline facts about his daughter’s lifestyle abroad after the blogger posted allegations about the former Governor’s daughters and former University of Nairobi student leader, Anne Mvurya who is a close associate of Sonko.

In a long post on his X account (formerly twitter), Sonko clarified the allegations posted by Aoko and he even posted academic papers of her daughter, Sandra Mbuvi who is a student at University of Brighton International College in the UK, to discard allegations by Aoko about his daughter. Aoko had alleged Sandra is engaging in illicit activities in the UK instead of concentrating on her studies.

“If my daughter was engaging in the activities that you alleged, she wouldn't be asking for pocket money from me on a weekly basis. As a responsible Dad, I personally top up her debit card with between Sh60,000 to Sh100,000 on a weekly basis. She wouldn't have passed her exams with flying colours to graduate to the next level of her academics,” Sonko said.

Wewe Maverick aoko hapa umeenda overboard. Coz wewe ujui uchungu ya kuwa na watoto.



Before you comment on sensitive matters, always get your facts right.



Endelea tu na propaganda ya kuharibia watoto wa watu majina.



First, my daughter angekuwa anauza Sim2, as you allege, she… pic.twitter.com/m1LweMeKEF — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 21, 2024

Sonko also dismissed Aoko’s claims that Anne Mvurya who is a close friend of Sonko, has aborted her pregnancies after alleged affairs with the former Governor.

@MikeSonko call me



Wacha kutusi mimi Obina show b'coz I said you're Unga man



Saum married your fellow drug dealer, he failed after one term



The daughter you took abroad, ana kulwa mkundu na Wazungu



God does not sleep!



Hata UoN leader ame abort how many of your kids? pic.twitter.com/jM8xpvXc8P — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) May 21, 2024

“To prove you wrong, Ann Mvuria, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy who is two years old now. I enrolled her at Kenya School of Law, where she recently graduated and admitted to the bar as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. Today, she is in the panel of the legal team that is representing me in court,” added Sonko.

Sonko however failed to clarify whether he’s the father to Mvurya’s child.

Aoko posted the allegations on her X account after Sonko described Aoko as a “dirty woman” during a live YouTube interview by TV comedian, Obinna.

The controversial blogger came to the limelight in 2022 over her social media posts allegations of engaging in affairs with top ODM leaders including party Chairman John Mbadi and former CAS David Osiany.

The former Trade CAS has already filed a defamation suit against Aoko over the allegations.

This was after she alleged she was in a relationship with the former CAS.

Osiany has been married to Syombua Osiany for the past eight years and the couple has a daughter together.

In response to Aoko's accusations, Osiany said:

"Your two minutes of fame is up! Time to make you pay for this silliness in the name of clout-chasing. I'm going to ensure this is the last you do. And I'm not buffing."

Aoko who also appeared before the Obinna show before Sonko, accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of misusing the Luo community by agreeing to work with his political opponents after elections.

Last year Aoko apologized to Raila for defaming his family online and she claimed she’s having suicidal thoughts due to her financial situation.