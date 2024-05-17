Blow to Haiti mission as EKURU AUKOT drags RUTO to court – Look! There may be no police deployment to Haiti

Friday, May 17, 2024 – Renowned Constitutional Lawyer Ekuru Aukot has dealt President William Ruto a severe blow in his bid to deploy Kenya’s police to Haiti.
This is after he sued Ruto for
disobeying the court order barring him from deploying police to the
war-torn Caribbean nation.
In his petition yesterday, the
lawyer accused the government of contempt, claiming the state contravened a
court order issued in January stopping the deployment.
According to Aukot, the
government had already selected a contingent of 200 police officers who would
travel to Haiti later this month.
The lawyer thus urged the court
to treat the petition as urgent since the government was planning to kick off
the deployment on May 23.
"The applicants are
reliably informed that the impugned deployment may be done any time from
now," Aukot claimed in his petition.
Aukot further argued that the
government intentionally breached the law by continuing with what he termed as
illegal activities despite a pending court case.
The Thirdway Alliance Party
leader also claimed that Haiti had not written a formal request to Kenya for
the deployment of its officers to quell the situation in the war-ravaged
country.
"There is no government in
place in Haiti to give us such a request or sign a bilateral agreement with
Kenya," Aukot noted.
The move comes days after
reports suggested that Kenya was planning to send the first batch of police
officers to Haiti on May 23.
The development is set to
coincide with President William Ruto’s state visit to the United States in
which the deployment will be among the focal points of discussion.
