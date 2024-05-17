Kenyan police officers scared to death as video footage emerge showing sophisticated guns being smuggled from US to Haiti gangs ahead of deployment – Look!





Friday, May 17, 2024 – Kenyan police officers are terrified to death after video footage released yesterday showed how guns manufactured in the United States were being smuggled into Haiti.

Coincidentally, this happens just a week before Kenya deploys police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation

According to the international media CNN, the guns are smuggled through the Central Plateau, which had been for years used as a drug smuggling route.

The guns are then transferred through Haiti’s mountainous and hard-to-reach rural areas before finding their way into the capital Port-au-Prince.

For a country that is struggling to feed its nation or provide medical supplies, the video footage showed that the guns arrive in the plateau through Cessna planes.

One gang leader, Vita Lom Innocent, even confessed on camera that it was easier to import guns than food and basic supplies.

The Cessnas land in the dark of the night and under the radar to avoid detection by Haitian security forces.

Some of the guns are also smuggled across the land border or by sea from the United States.

Innocent refused to confirm his US contacts by stating, “I do not go to the US, I cannot accuse the US to say weapons come from there.”

While he remained cagey, experts analyzed the weapons and confirmed without unreasonable doubt that they had been manufactured in the US.

Due to the plentiful of guns and ammo in Haiti, 80 per cent of Port-au-Prince is now controlled by the gangs.

Once Kenyan police land in Haiti, they will come into face with 5 million hungry Haitian citizens who are being terrorized by multiple gangs with sophisticated weapons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST