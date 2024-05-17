Kenyan police officers scared to death as video footage emerge showing sophisticated guns being smuggled from US to Haiti gangs ahead of deployment – Look!

Friday, May 17, 2024 – Kenyan police officers are terrified to death after video footage released yesterday showed how guns manufactured in the United States were being smuggled into Haiti.
Coincidentally, this happens just a week before Kenya deploys police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation
According to the international media CNN, the guns are
smuggled through the Central Plateau, which had been for years used as a drug
smuggling route.
The guns are then transferred through Haiti’s mountainous
and hard-to-reach rural areas before finding their way into the capital
Port-au-Prince.
For a country that is struggling to feed its nation or
provide medical supplies, the video footage showed that the guns arrive in the
plateau through Cessna planes.
One gang leader, Vita Lom Innocent, even confessed on camera
that it was easier to import guns than food and basic supplies.
The Cessnas land in the dark of the night and under the
radar to avoid detection by Haitian security forces.
Some of the guns are also smuggled across the land border or
by sea from the United States.
Innocent refused to confirm his US contacts by stating, “I
do not go to the US, I cannot accuse the US to say weapons come from there.”
While he remained cagey, experts analyzed the weapons and
confirmed without unreasonable doubt that they had been manufactured in the
US.
Due to the plentiful of guns and ammo in Haiti, 80 per cent
of Port-au-Prince is now controlled by the gangs.
Once Kenyan police land in Haiti, they will come into face
with 5 million hungry Haitian citizens who are being terrorized by
multiple gangs with sophisticated weapons.
